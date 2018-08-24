Kim Petras has released some of the best, most infectious pop singles of 2018 so far, and she continues her hot streak with her newest release, “All the Time.”

The Cologne, Germany native has quickly become an exciting up-and-comer in the world of pop. “Heart To Break,” released earlier this year, has racked up 10 million Spotify streams, and “I Don’t Want It At All,” Petras’ US breakout, has a killer music video featuring Paris Hilton. Petras has collaborated with pop heavy-hitters like Lil Aaron (on her song “Faded”) and Charli XCX (on last year’s Pop 2), and is gearing up to support Troye Sivan on The Bloom Tour starting this September.

Petras’ sound is a throwback to early-2000s pop princesses like Britney Spears and The Spice Girls — stylish, ecstatic bubblegum joy. “All The Time” even features a literal bubblegum pop after she sings, “every time you’re with me, I just wanna pop.” Petras only has eight songs under her belt so far, but she’s already a master of capturing how it feels to be infatuated with a new crush. She renders love in glitter, synths, and breathless verses.

Stream “All the Time” above, and check out Sivan and Petras’ North American tour dates here.