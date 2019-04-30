Kim Petras Has Announced Her ‘Broken’ US Tour Dates

04.30.19 13 mins ago

Getty Image

To celebrate the release of her new single “Broken,” Kim Petras has announced a bunch of new North American tour dates.

Petras will hit the road this June, beginning in Nashville June 11 and wrapping in San Francisco June 26. Tickets to the show officially go on sale Friday at 10 AM, but you can also sign up for early access via her website.

Petras joked on Twitter that her shows will be held at “ur step dad’s house,” but the venues she’s playing are historic and beautiful. Petras is a huge star on the rise, so this might be the last time to catch her at a venue this intimate.

This is Petras’ first time visiting many of these cities since opening for Troye Sivan’s Bloom tour in 2018. Petras has not officially announced a new album yet, but these shows would be a perfect opportunity to share new music with her fans.

Check out her full tour itinerary below.

06/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
06/14 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry At The Fillmore
06/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

Around The Web

TAGSbroken tourKim Petras
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 27 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP