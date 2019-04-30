Getty Image

To celebrate the release of her new single “Broken,” Kim Petras has announced a bunch of new North American tour dates.

Petras will hit the road this June, beginning in Nashville June 11 and wrapping in San Francisco June 26. Tickets to the show officially go on sale Friday at 10 AM, but you can also sign up for early access via her website.

Petras joked on Twitter that her shows will be held at “ur step dad’s house,” but the venues she’s playing are historic and beautiful. Petras is a huge star on the rise, so this might be the last time to catch her at a venue this intimate.

This is Petras’ first time visiting many of these cities since opening for Troye Sivan’s Bloom tour in 2018. Petras has not officially announced a new album yet, but these shows would be a perfect opportunity to share new music with her fans.

Check out her full tour itinerary below.

06/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/14 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry At The Fillmore

06/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine