Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and icon in the making King Princess is back, and she’s here to share the good word — “P*ssy Is God.” The LA-based Mikaela Straus, who released her debut EP Make My Bed on Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records earlier this summer, is one of pop’s biggest young rising stars.

As the title suggests, “P*ssy Is God” is a romantic anthem. Straus is one of the funniest and most clever lyricists in pop, and “P*ssy Is God” features classic KP non sequiturs — “I think star signs mean nothing / But I know you feel right so I’m coming,” she sings, like a total Sagittarius. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, weird-girl meditation on love and romantic devotion. The music video features KP riding a bike on an empty road, getting gifted a nice David Byrne blazer from the heavens above, and ascending to dance in the clouds with some floating toasters.

Alongside the new single, KP also announced new North American tour dates. She played a string of US dates this summer, and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand, but these new dates see KP at the biggest venues she’s played so far. It’s an impressive feat for an artist who just released her first major label single earlier this year.

Check out King Princess’ newly announced North American tour dates below, and listen to “P*ssy Is God” above.

1/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

1/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

1/20 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

1/21 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

1/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

1/24 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

1/25 — Boston, MA @ Royale

1/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

1/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

1/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

1/31 — Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

2/2 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

2/3 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

2/6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

2/8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre