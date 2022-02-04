This past November marked one year since Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed at a nightclub in Atlanta. Von’s death occurred during his rise in the hip-hop world, which was boosted by his 2020 project, Welcome To O’Block. Since his death, Von has been honored in multiple ways — especially by Lil Durk, who often referred to him as “twin.” As for music from the latter rapper, most of his releases have come in the form of guest features, but today that changes with Von’s latest single.

Von and 21 Savage join forces for “Don’t Play That.” The track serves as another example of Von’s straight-to-the-point raps which left little to no room for any fun or games. It’s this approach that makes 21 Savage a perfect guest for the song as he provides cut-throat bars for his verse on the song. Prior to this single, King Von made a posthumous appearance on the F9 tracklist after his estate released videos for “Mine Too,” “Jump,” and “Armed & Dangerous.”

As for 21 Savage, he recently joined JID and Baby Tate for “Surround Sound.” That collaboration arrived after he ended 2021 with two new songs: “No Debate” and “Big Smoke.” Additionally, Savage also declared that it’s time for a new album which should come as good news to his fans.

You can listen to “Don’t Play That” in the video above.