Three King Von Albums Enter The ‘Billboard’ 200 In This Week’s Chart

This week’s Billboard 200 chart — the second since rapper King Von’s death two weeks ago — features no less than three entries from the late Chicago star as two of his albums re-entered the list in the wake of his passing. His most recently released project, Welcome To O’Block, also jumped into the top five as fans rediscovered or paid tribute to the Von. The previous two albums, 2019’s Grandson, Vol. 1 and 2020’s Levon James re-entered at No. 52 and 39, respectively.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the top five Billboard 200 albums included country star Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get at No. 4, Australian emo-rap star and Juice WRLD protege The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love at No. 3, late Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon at No. 2, and pop queen Ariana Grande’s recently released Positions at No. 1.

King Von died on November 6 after being shot outside an Atlanta lounge during an altercation with local rapper Quando Rondo’s crew. The shooter was allegedly a member of Rondo’s crew who opened fire after punches were thrown, prompting a pair of nearby Atlanta police to also shoot at the group. Two men were killed at the scene, while Von died at the hospital later. Welcome To O’Block reached No. 13 on the next week’s chart.