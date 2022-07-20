Kodak Black’s legal troubles continued over the weekend when the rapper was arrested on a pair of drug charges in relation to the possession of oxycodone pills. Days after the arrest happened, Kodak Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen is claiming that the rapper is not wrong for possessing the oxycodone pills because they were prescribed to him. During a conversation with TMZ, Cohen claims that the pills were prescribed to Kodak for pain he was dealing with after he was shot during a fight in Los Angeles back in February. Kodak’s lawyer adds that the pills were also to help him cope with injuries from an alleged assault by prison guards.

Cohen notes that he’s given prosecutors proof that the pills were prescribed, which will hopefully resolve the matter quickly. Kodak’s arrest occurred on July 15 and it came after officers pulled him over for an alleged illegal window tint as he rode in a Dodge Durango. Cops approached the car and it was here that they smelled a strong scent of marijuana. As a result, the vehicle was searched and 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash were discovered. Kodak was then hit with two drug charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking with oxycodone. All in all, it was an unfortunate event for Kodak in what’s been a strong year musically for him.

