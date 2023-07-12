The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

There’s been a lot of talk of late about “Album of the Summer” — a lot more than usual. Perhaps it’s a function of the dark times we’re living through, but most folks just seem more eager than ever to designate a work of art as thee definitive escape from the drudgery and chaos of everyday life. I could write a whole other essay on why this way of approaching art is not just inane but futile, but instead, I want to draw your attention to a project that has all the hallmarks of an “Album of the Summer” that you might have missed.

I’ve written before about Kota The Friend, the Brooklynite hip-hop traditionalist whose music veers less aspirational than inspirational. And you might have seen that he had a new album out and, perhaps expecting more of the same, kept scrolling by since the sort of music he usually makes is not your cup of tea. That’s understandable, but here’s the thing: Protea, Kota’s latest album, is not the sort of music he usually makes. Riding the wave of joyful, uptempo dancefloor-filling tunes that has overtaken hip-hop lately, Protea not only presents a fresh take on those sounds but also perhaps the best version of them of the year to date.

You’re probably aware of the sort of sounds I’m talking about. Spurred by the ongoing Black reclamation of dance music that was accelerated by Drake and Beyoncé with their much-lauded projects last year, more entertainers in hip-hop and R&B than ever have embraced the booty-moving (and soul-sustaining) grooves of latent Black genres like house, funk, and jazz, updating and fusing them in new and exciting modes with more contemporary rap and soul.

The results have been crowd-pleasing fare like Aminé and Kaytranada’s joint project, Kaytraminé, which was awash in tropical sounds and poolside aesthetics, much like the funk-hop of Ric Wilson’s Clusterfunk. We’ve also seen Coi Leray embrace the exuberant energy of jock jams with her self-titled sophomore album, and even Lil Uzi Vert dabbled in Eurohouse alongside Nicki Minaj on “Endless Fashion” from his new album Pink Tape. And then, there’s the continued dominance of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, particularly tracks that combine genres, like “Virgo’s Groove” and “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

This is the climate into which Kota introduces Protea, which opens with the declaration, “I wanna hear love songs. Don’t wanna hear no more sad songs… What about the good times? What about love?” You really have to love an album that puts its thesis right out front; there are no heady metaphors to wade through here. Kota tells you what the album is, and with that out of the way, proceeds straight to the ecstatic two-step of “Super 8”: “Let’s have it all,” he semi-croons on the chorus. Kota wants to shake off the blues and invites listeners to join him in doing so.

There are certainly plenty of blues worth shaking off. Dotted throughout the 16-track set are interludes of Kota in conversation with his wife in which they refreshingly excavate the highs and lows of their relationship. It’s like a therapy practice but without the ostentatious jargon or obvious staging that so often accompanies mental health discussion within the genre. Meanwhile, there’s consistency between the theme and the lyrics, another area in which hip-hop consistently tends to come up short in recent years.