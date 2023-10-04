Krayzie Bone Thanked Jehovah And His Fans For Their Prayers On Instagram As He Recovers From His Health Scare

Krazyzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is awake and appears to be recovering after a scary incident that left him hospitalized and “fighting for his life.” The Cleveland rapper returned to Instagram to share an update with fans, who were rightly relieved to find that he had survived his life-threatening health scare. “Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight,” he wrote in the caption. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me. Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

The 50-year-old rapper — whose real name is Anthony Henderson — was hospitalized late last month after coughing up blood when doctors discovered a bleeding artery in his lung. After undergoing surgery to repair the artery, Henderson was placed into a medically induced coma to recover, only for doctors to find that the bleeder returned, necessitating a second surgery. After bandmate Bizzy Bone asked for prayers on Twitter, fans of the pioneering Cleveland group responded in force, including fellow Cleveland native LeBron James. Here’s hoping Krayzie Bone continues to recover and gets to enjoy the renewed interest in the group in the last few years.