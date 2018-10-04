Kurt Vile Shared His Hazy New Love Ballad ‘One Trick Ponies’

Senior Music Writer
10.04.18

Jo McCaughey

Next week, the the three year wait between Kurt Vile solo albums will officially end. The Philly rocker is on the cusp of sharing his sprawling new record Bottle It In, and today, to give his fans one more taste of his latest project, he’s shared one of its strongest songs, a hazy love ballad titled “One Trick Ponies.

“One Trick Ponies” is a decidedly upbeat track, filled with all sorts of the same inexplicable imagery and meandering thoughts you’ve come to expect from a Kurt Vile song. It comes hot on the heels of another pair of tracks that he’s shared recently, the simmering “Loading Zones,” and the stretched out jam “Bassackwards.”

Speaking recently to Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, Vile opened up about how Bottle It In was essentially the product of a lot of time spent out on the road. “I travel for work anyway, so if I’m out somewhere, you can sit in your hotel room, which sometimes you need to do, but you don’t have to get as much rest as you think,” he said. “If you’re out there playing music, you might as well go into the studio.”

Kurt Vile’s latest album Bottle It In is set to drop on October 12 via Matador Records. You can pre-order your copy here.

TOPICS#Kurt Vile
TAGSBottle It Inkurt vileOne Trick Ponies

