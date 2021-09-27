The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Blu — The Color Blu(e) LA underground stalwart Blu has been quietly grinding away over the past few years, releasing album after album of straight-up, boom-bap backpack rap. If you like intricate bars and cleverly flipped samples, this is the one for you.

D Smoke — War & Wonders Releasing his second album, D Smoke inverts the introspection of his Grammy-nominated debut, turning his perspective outward. The result is a more aggressive sound that addresses Smoke’s ambition to provoke change on a wider scale. Domani — Skydive T.I.’s son continues to distinguish himself from his dad with thoughtful, hazy raps delivered over the sort of jazzy instrumentals T.I. would have come up with but chose to reject. That isn’t to say pops isn’t thoughtful but removed from the trap, Domani mines other, equally fertile territory such as mental health alongside such collaborators as D Smoke and Rapsody.

G-Eazy — These Things Happen Too After taking an alt-rock detour and trying to demonstrate his interiority on his last two albums, Gerald gets back to what he’s best at: Crafting indelible bangers, bops, and slappers. He sounds hella confident here too, settling into his status as a Bay Area OG. Kari Faux — Lowkey Superstar (Deluxe) It’s been a year since Kari Faux released her album Lowkey Superstar, and here, she adds to it with four new tracks, featuring Smino (on a classic rap sampling club swing) and Deante’ Hitchcock (on a slower, woozier beat).

Lakeyah — My Time (Gangsta Grillz Special Edition) [with DJ Drama] Lakeyah would like nothing better than to establish her credentials as a rapper’s rapper. There’s no better way to do so than link up with DJ Drama for his second Gangsta Grillz project of the year — putting her in the company of Tyler The Creator. Not a bad name to be compared to — especially when she proves she can keep up. Larry June & Cardo — Into The Late Night [EP] These kings of cool specialize in the mellow funk-hop that soundtracks late-night drives, so the pairing of Cardo’s quiet storm samples with Larry’s laid-back regular-guy luxury raps makes this appropriately titled project perfect for after-dark excursions.

Westside Gunn — Hitler Wears Hermes 8: B Sides Haunting B horror movie samples? Check. Gritty, damn near over-the-top street pharmaceutical sale narratives? Check. Appearances from a who’s-who of underground trap-rap mainstays. Come on, man. You already know what it is. Press play. Singles/Videos

ASAP Twelvyy — “New Amerika” My favorite member of ASAP Mob — yeah, I said it — takes a long, hard look at the country’s shortcomings with a spooky, spaghetti-Western guitar loop. Goodie Mob — “Prey 4 Da Sheep” Feat. Big Boi There’s something comforting about knowing that Atlanta’s rap pioneers are still out here doing it, even after the prevalent sound of their city has gone through so many changes.

Pink Siifu — “Big Ole Drop” Feat. Bbymutha Siifu takes a break from his spacey boom-bap to take a swing at some spacey trunk funk alongside one of Tennessee’s absolute best rising rappers. Reggie — “Avalanche” Feat. Smino Listening to the rising Houston rapper Reggie, the influence of Smino is evident in his slurry but hyper-aware flow, so the addition of Smino to this song makes its feel-good vibes feel even better.

Rucci & AzChike — “My N****s” LA gangsta party rap at its finest. Rucci and AzChike are two of the more visible members of LA’s underground scene and it’s easy to hear why here. Their chemistry is undeniable and their choppy cadences bounce off the sparse beat like basketballs handled by all-star point guards. Sheff G — “Drum Dummy” The BK drill movement may feel slightly stalled out right now as its respective flag-wavers experiment with new styles, but Sheff shows there’s still a lot of ground to explore within the genre too.