After Lakeyah lead an enthusiastic social media campaign, including having fans guess who would be featured on her new track, tonight she releases her new single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. It’s a special moment as the two rap over a sample of Lil Kim and Iconz’s “Get F***** Up” from 2001. Lakeyah is as confident as ever, denying men the opportunity to get with her if they don’t have as much money as she does. Latto dismisses the men who feel the need to lie about their size in addition to not being able to afford her as well.

“Mind Yo Business” follows Lakeyah’s previous single “I Look Good.” The Quality Control artist last released the third iteration of her time-themed series of projects, My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) with the help of DJ Drama back in September of 2021. On the flip side, Latto is reveling in the success of her March album 777, boosted by the chart-topping smash hit “Big Energy,” which she later remixed with Mariah Carey. It’s a fun time to enjoy female rappers, and these two are bringing the energy as the summer rolls around meaning men better come to them correctly.

Check out “Mind Yo Business” above.