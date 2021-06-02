Milwaukee rapper Lakeyah signed to Quality Control last summer, which made her the latest act on the label’s growing roster of talent. She joined such big names like Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty, as well as newer faces like Duke Deuce and Bankroll Freddie. She quickly made her mark on the label with her debut project, In Due Time, which she released in April. Now, nearly two months later, Lakeyah has dropped a brand new video for the track “Young & Ratchet.”

The Quality Control rapper takes her talents to a tennis court, where she and a trio of women dance to the track as it plays in the background. The ladies are also accompanied by a pair of cigar-smoking old men who seem entertained by their presence.

In Due Time is a mostly solo effort from Lakeyah, aside from a pair of features from Gucci Mane and Yung Bleu. While the project has only been out for a short amount of time, its maker is already planning for the future. “The next tape is going to be called Perfect Timing,” she said during an interview with Uproxx. “I just feel like everything is going to fall into place. I’m just working my ass off right now being super consistent. It’s all about timing.”

You can watch the “Young & Ratchet” video above.

In Due Time is out now via Quality Contol Music. Get it here.