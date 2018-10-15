Getty Image

Fortunately, fans never have to go too long without new music from Lana Del Rey. Starting with her 2012 major label debut Born To Die, she has released nearly an album a year, the most recent being 2017’s Lust For Life. Since then, she’s been working on her next record, which she revealed last month is titled Norman F*cking Rockwell. So far, she’s already shared a pair of songs from the album, “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice B*tch,” and now she’s taken to Instagram to preview another new track.

Del Rey hasn’t shared anything about the song aside from the clip, a selfie video in which she sings along with a recording of the track, but like the two songs that preceded it, it fits in well with Del Rey’s woozy oeuvre. Now is the time to check out the video, because Del Rey has been in the habit lately of sharing snippets of new songs and then taking them down. Earlier this month, she also posted clips of new songs titled “How To Disappear” and “Cinnamon,” both of which have since been removed from her Instagram.

Del Rey is working on Norman F*cking Rockwell is Jack Antonoff, which is a promising sign, considering he played a big part in bringing three of 2017’s finest albums to life: Lorde’s Melodrama, Taylor Swift’s Reputation, and St. Vincent’s Masseduction.

Listen to Del Rey new song snippet above.