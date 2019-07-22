Getty Image

Lana Del Rey has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to details about her next album. We at least know that it’s called Norman F*cking Rockwell, and she’s either released or teased a handful of songs from the record, including the most recent single, “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It.” There hasn’t been an announced release date yet, although Del Rey recently provided some clarity on that front.

Over the weekend, she performed at the FIB Benicàssim Festival in Spain, and a quick fan-shot video shows Del Rey saying that her new album is “coming out next month.” She offered no additional info beyond that, so all we know at the moment is that it appears Norman F*cking Rockwell will be out at some point in August.

Del Rey took a break from cryptically promoting her next album recently by sharing a cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” The song was recorded for a documentary about the band, appropriately titled Sublime, and she’s apparently a big fan of the group, as she said, “Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song. They epitomized the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”