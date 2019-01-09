Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There isn’t yet a confirmed release date for Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Norman F**king Rockwell, but aside from that, she has shared details about the album. She’s released a handful of advance tracks already, like “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice B*tch,” and she performed “How To Disappear” live. Now she’s back with another preview of the album, and this time it’s a track with a long-winded title: “Hope Is A Dangerous Things For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It.”

Del Rey sings in the chorus of the emotive piano-based track, “I’ve been tearing around in my f***ing nightgown / 24/7, Sylvia Plath / Writing in blood on my walls / ‘Cause the ink in my pen don’t work in my notepad / Don’t ask if I’m happy / You know that I’m not but at best I can say / I’m not sad / ‘Cause hope is a dangerous thing / For a woman like me to have.”

Del Rey previously teased the song a few days ago, and at the same time, she announced that she also has a poetry collection on the way, saying in the since-deleted Instagram post, “As of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.”

Listen To Lana Del Rey’s “Hope Is A Dangerous Things For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It” above.