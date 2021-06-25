Unsurprisingly, the video for Don Toliver, Latto, and Lil Durk’s F9 soundtrack single “Fast Lane” revolves around sports cars, with scenes of the film interspersed between shots of vehicles burning rubber and Latto strutting in a revealing racing suit. However, Lil Durk, for one reason or another, doesn’t appear, with his verse playing over closeups of the other two artists mugging the camera and Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto body slamming goons.

They’re just three of the many, many artists who appear on the soundtrack, which also includes big names like ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, and Pop Smoke, while the 14 tracks run the gamut from throwback rap to reggaeton to UK drill. Meanwhile, another rapper, Cardi B, doesn’t rap on the album but does appear in the film in a role that the film’s producer and director believe is important enough to carry over to future installments of the franchise.

With the film finally launching into theaters this weekend

Watch the video for Don Toliver, Latto, and Lil Durk’s “Fast Lane” above.

