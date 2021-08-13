After dropping two career-boosting projects for fans in 2020 thanks to Poetic Pain and Platinum Hearts, Toosii returned to 2021 with plenty of music for fans. He got the ball rolling on the year with his latest full-length release, Thank You For Believing. Across the project’s 13 tracks came an early highlight in “5’5” with Latto. The track is seemingly inspired by a line from Lloyd’s hit song, “You,” which has confused fans for years as some believed the singer says “5’2” while others insist he says “fine too.” The inspiration comes alive as Toosii raps, “5’5” and she too fine” on the song. More than three months after the track’s arrival, Toosii returns with a video for it.

The New York rapper finds himself at what appears to be a 2000s-themed party as oversized t-shirts, baggy clothes, velour clothing, and more take up most of the screen time for the visual. However, through it all, Toosii grabs the attention of a certain woman at the party and successfully shoots his shot with her as he exits the party with her number. Elsewhere, he and Latto also perform the TikTok dance that’s accompanied the song for the past few months.

The new video comes after Toosii released a deluxe version of Thank You For Believing, titled Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation), with ten additional songs including “Spin Music” with Fivio Foreign which also received the visual treatment.

Press play on the nostalgic video for “5’5” in the video above.

Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) is out now via South Coast Music Group. Get it here.