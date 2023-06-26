Latto said for the new Cosmopolitan cover, “I don’t see myself doing music forever,” but she’s at the top of her game right now. The BET Awards 2023 on Sunday night, June 25, was ostensibly her Super Bowl.

Latto delivered a grocery-themed “Put It On Da Floor” performance and won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist over fellow nominees Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj. Before accepting the award, Latto giddily took off one of her heels and jumped up and down on the stage with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

Latto accepted the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award with one shoe. 😂 #BETAwards 🎥: Courtesy of BET pic.twitter.com/M5v0EmG1og — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 26, 2023

.@Latto accepts the #BETAwards for best female hip hop artist pic.twitter.com/pPlOd1VNnt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2023

“I got one heel on, one heel off. OK. I’m not gonna cry this year. Shout out to God,” Latto said in her speech. “He be doin’ his big one on me! Shout out to all the other women in the category. All the women who paved the way for this to even be possible. This category is going crazy this year. Oh! Shout out to some women who I think should have been in the category. Doechii, I love you, baby. Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout out to all the women. We killin’ it.”

She continued, “This is the year of the female. Year of women. Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin’ it. Mama, I love you. And thank you to my man.”

The unbridled celebration continued online, as Latto posted a video of her shaking her head and squealing in utter excitement. “Put it on da floor, b*tch!” she said to the camera while stomping her foot (now wearing pink slippers). “Put it on the mothaf*ckin’ floor, b*tch! Put it on da floor, b*tch!”

Doechii (“THE BIGGEST”), Lizzo (“YESSSSSSSS”), Remy Ma (“BIG LATTO!!!! Congratulations”), Winnie Harlow (“I KNOW THATS RIGHT”), and G-Eazy (crown emoji) stopped by Latto’s Instagram comments section.

Watch Latto’s full acceptance speech above.

