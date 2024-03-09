According to fanfare online, Drake might’ve found his next romantic muse in Uproxx cover star Latto’s sister. Continue below for more information.

Is Drake Dating Latto’s Sister Brooklyn Nikole?

Yesterday (March 8), footage began to circulate online of Drake making a grand exit from a quiet dinner. Usually, the footage would not cause a huge stir. However, upon closer examination, fans pointed out that one of the guests exiting the restaurant with Drake was, in fact, Latto’s younger sister, Brooklyn Nikole. Although the clip doesn’t show the two showing any public displays of affection, users believe the two are, in fact, dating.

CANDID CAMERA 📸 | Drake spotted out and about with Latto’s little sister Brooklyn Nikole. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EFgof4OSYq — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 9, 2024

Fans’ first piece of supporting evidence is none other than Drake’s latest verse on OVO Records’ latest signee 4Batz’s song “Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix).” In the track, Drake raps, “How you get all of that body and face, though?/What kinda water they servin’ in ClayCo,” which listeners claim refers to Brooklyn Nikole’s stomping grounds.

The pair also follow each other on Instagram, and fans pointed out Drake often hearts Brooklyn’s uploads.

Knew this was gonna happen.. he stays liking all of her pics on IG 😭 — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐡 (@allyahmaria) March 9, 2024

Users online had a mixed response to the claims, calling out the age difference between the two.

“Brooklyn is only 22 years old, and Drake is 37. When will he date someone his age???? I don’t see why he talks about marriage, but he keeps going after young girls,” wrote one user.

Brooklyn is only 22 years old Drake is 37. When will he date someone his age???? I don’t see why he talks about marriage but he keeps going after young girls. — AaliyahGreatest 🇵🇷 (@AaliyahMillion) March 9, 2024

While others stick to the previously denied rumors that Latto and 21 Savage are a secret couple, therefore, her sister dating Drake is the perfect fit.

latto set that up so they can double date wit her & 21 🤭 — dani (@danibelllax) March 9, 2024

It makes so much sense 21 dating latto, drake dating Brooklyn ahhhhh — SARCASM KING👑 (@randomuser488) March 9, 2024

The public initially thought Drake started to date Camila Cabello after the pair were spotted on vacation. However, Cabello offered a work-related explanation for those images. But what about Drake’s last rumored girlfriend, Lilah Pi? Reports say the two called it quits late last year.

