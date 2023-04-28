Latto Admits To Getting Plastic Surgery But Tells Women To Avoid ‘Tweaking’ Their Natural Looks

As they are so often quick to remind us, rappers do not want to be role models. However, they so often end up being just that, with listeners adopting behavior, slang, and style choices from their favorite entertainers. One thing that many of them don’t want their fans to imitate, though, is getting the surgical procedures that stars from Cardi B to Doja Cat to Latto have admitted to having.

Although Cardi B said that she likes being “perfect,” she also warned her followers away from the popular Brazilian butt lift that she wound up getting reversed. Doja Cat said she was getting her “titties pulled up,” but as it happens, she actually got a reduction while razzing a concern trolling commenter to “eat my warm wet farts.”

And now, Latto has added her two cents to the ongoing debate over plastic surgery via her 777 Radio podcast. During a discussion with her younger sister and constant companion Brooklyn, Latto characterized herself as “a girl who have little tweaky tweaks,” but admitted to telling her sister to avoid surgery altogether. “I’m telling you. I’m telling you to all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now,” she said. “I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it, find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix.”

You can watch the interview from 777 Radio above.