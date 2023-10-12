Latto and Sexyy Red recently remixed Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants,” and Latto just aligned with food-related subject matter in a much more literal sense. On Thursday, October 12, Latto and Christina Aguilera joined forces for a Just Eat ad that must have had an extraordinary budget.

In an Instagram Reel posted by Latto and Just Eat, a UK-based online food delivery brand, Latto and Aguilera are swimming in Victorian-esque gowns and icy jewels while singing in a mansion that could also easily pass for a museum. Latto raps in her always-confident flow, which is complemented by Aguilera’s bonkers operatic range.

“Did somebody say just eat?” Latto spits. “Oh, you thought it was just burgers and fries? / They got more flavors than you tasted or you heard in your life / Ooh, this is what the app do / It ain’t only fast food / Switchin’ styles like opera to rap, too / Yummy!”

Latto continues to impressively make Just Eat’s expansion into grocery delivery sound like any of her past hard bars about much more compelling things and inserts her playful lyricism with lines like “I’m a bad girl but my takeout badder / What you mean, dude? I could cop a taco platter.” To top it off, Aguilera’s final falsetto shatters a chandelier. In other words, money well spent by Just Eat.

Watch the Reels below.