Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” was one of this summer’s more randy hits. Tonight (September 8), the East Atlanta rapper has dropped an even saucier remix, featuring two of the leading ladies in the rap game right now.

Joined by Sexyy Red and Latto, Nudy’s hit single now has a more feminine-empowering edge to it. And believe us, these ladies don’t hold back.

The St. Louis newcomer, who has been giving us hit-after-hit these past few months, sets the tone for the song, delivering scandalous lines not for the faint of heart.

“Hit from the back, rip off my tracks / Grip on my booty, you know that it’s fat / Hoes stay tweakin’, lil’ b*tch, relax,” raps Red on her verse. These are probably the most printable lyrics, and her fiery bars make her breakthrough single “Pound Town” sound like a playground song.

Equally as raunchy is Latto’s verse. And while we can’t share much of her lines, this is a continuation of a high-quality feature run that the fellow ATL rapper has been giving us all summer.

“He wanna know if it’s real or it’s fake / I got a peach on the back like a plate / I got him eatin’ my booty on tape,” raps Latto

You can listen to the “Peaches And Eggplants” remix above.