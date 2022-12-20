Latto is in the spirit of giving this holiday season. Over the course of the past weekend, the “Big Energy” rapper donated Christmas dinner, gifts, and other basic essentials to over 500 families in Clayton County, Georgia. Among the gifts were TVs, bikes, toy cars, and whole turkeys.

As a reward for her generosity and philanthropic efforts, Latto was presented with the key to the city of her hometown, Clayco, according to a report from People. Stacey Abrams presented Latto with the key, as well as her own Latto Day (December 18).

“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” Latto said. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

Latto made these donations at Clayco’s “Christmas In Clayco” event, which took place at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson and Chair of the Clayton County Board Of Education Jessie Goree were in attendance at the event, along with Abrams.

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here in Clayton County,” Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson said at the event. “Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”