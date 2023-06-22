Latto is the subject of a recent Cosmopolitan profile, and during the interview, she discussed the thought process behind getting naked for the cover photo shoot.

She explained, “My label manager hit me and asked, ‘Are you open to doing this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m open. It just has to be tastefully done.’ That’s why during the shoot, my eyes are glued to the monitor. My lyrics are vulgar and explicit but tastefully done, at least in my opinion. I wanted the pictures to be as well. Not just boom-bam right in your face, but more like a tease. Like you’re imagining me being fully naked and not really seeing it for real. I like the fantasy aspect to it. I felt like the prettiest girl in the world, like that’s the best I’ve ever looked.”

Of the monitor Latto mentioned, the publication noted, “We placed a screen within eyeshot for Latto so she could see exactly what the photographer was capturing.”

Pls say hello to our Skin Issue featuring hip-hop icon @Latto! The chart-topping artist (#BigEnergy, anyone?) opens up about her new album (!!), her (longest and current!) relationship, and what you can expect from her next (hint: it’s gonna be epic!). Read the interview here:… pic.twitter.com/XKdmsjm0Gx — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 20, 2023

Latto continued, “I’m young right now. I don’t have real responsibilities as far as kids and a husband. I feel like it’s the right time to embrace how my body looks — and before I have kids and wrinkle up, I’m showing it off while I can, boo. Everyone always asks what my parents think about the sexy clothes I wear. My mama is here for it. She loves it! She’s like, ‘Girl, do it now!’ She had me at 15 years old and wishes that she could have flaunted her body before kids. And then she turned around and had my sister at 19. She’s my biggest advocate.”

Read the full interview here.