Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

LCD Soundsystem are great on record, but in a live setting, the James Murphy-led group is absolutely tremendous. That’s an energy they’ll be hoping to capture on their just-announced live album, Electric Lady Sessions, which was recorded at the namesake studio during their American Dream tour. The album will be released at some point later this year via Columbia Records/DFA, and before then, the band has shared their cover of British synth-pop group Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.”

The song choice is seemingly a commentary on the current political climate of the United States, as Donald Trump has been labeled by some as a fascist or at least as having fascist tendencies. Interestingly, it’s Nancy Whang who takes lead vocal duties on the frenetic track instead of Murphy.

The original Heaven 17 recording has a noteworthy history behind it: It was released in 1981, but was banned by the BBC for being libelous towards then-US President Ronald Reagan. As for the lyrics, they wouldn’t sound out of place in a politically heated song written today (aside from the phrase “groove thang,” that is). From the first verse:

“Have you heard it on the news

About this fascist groove thang?

Evil men with racist views

Spreadin’ all across the land

Don’t just sit there on your ass

Unlock that funky chaindance

Brothers, sisters, shoot your best

We don’t need this fascist groove thang.”

Listen to LCD Soundsystem’s cover of Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” above.