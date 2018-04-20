Leon Bridges Sings About Love That’s So Good It’s Scary On The Soulful Ballad ‘Beyond’

#Leon Bridges
04.20.18 2 hours ago

Last month, Leon Bridges announced that he’s ready to release his second record, Good Thing, which will be out on May 4th. That announcement was accompanied by two excellent new songs, “Bad Bad News” and “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and now he’s revealed a third: “Beyond,” a sugar-sweet love song about being so moved by a powerful love that you start reconsidering your whole life.

Bridges is in top emotional form on this one, a soulful ballad with one of the catchier hooks I’ve heard in some time. It was absolutely made to be chanted by a crowd full of loved ones swaying side to side with their arms around each other. He sings:

“I’m scared to death that she might be it
That the love is real, that the shoe might fit
She might just be my everything and beyond (beyond)
Space and time in the afterlife
Will she have my kids? Will she be my wife?
She might just be my everything and beyond”

It’s definitely more of a straightforward love song than the previous Good Thing singles and proves that while there’s an overarching retro soul vibe to his music, he can masterfully manipulate the genre in a variety of ways, meaning that his sophomore record could end up being pretty special.

Listen to “Beyond” above. Good Thing is out 5/4 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leon Bridges
TAGSBeyondGood ThingLeon Bridges

What To Listen To

The Best Travel Podcasts Right Now

The Best Travel Podcasts Right Now

04.20.18 9 mins ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 20 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP