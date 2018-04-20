Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, Leon Bridges announced that he’s ready to release his second record, Good Thing, which will be out on May 4th. That announcement was accompanied by two excellent new songs, “Bad Bad News” and “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and now he’s revealed a third: “Beyond,” a sugar-sweet love song about being so moved by a powerful love that you start reconsidering your whole life.

Bridges is in top emotional form on this one, a soulful ballad with one of the catchier hooks I’ve heard in some time. It was absolutely made to be chanted by a crowd full of loved ones swaying side to side with their arms around each other. He sings:

“I’m scared to death that she might be it

That the love is real, that the shoe might fit

She might just be my everything and beyond (beyond)

Space and time in the afterlife

Will she have my kids? Will she be my wife?

She might just be my everything and beyond”

It’s definitely more of a straightforward love song than the previous Good Thing singles and proves that while there’s an overarching retro soul vibe to his music, he can masterfully manipulate the genre in a variety of ways, meaning that his sophomore record could end up being pretty special.

Listen to “Beyond” above. Good Thing is out 5/4 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.