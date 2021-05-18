DJ Khaled released this 12th album, Khaled Khaled, two weeks ago, but he’s already released six videos from it. They include “Sorry Not Sorry” with Jay-Z and Nas, “We Going Crazy” with HER and Migos, “Let It Go” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, and more. For his latest, “Body in Motion,” he connects with Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Bryson Tiller for a lively video that shows the quartet having the time of their lives while partying on a yacht with a sizeable cast of women.

The new video arrives as each of the song’s guest acts continue work on forthcoming projects. Lil Baby is set to release his joint project, Voice Of The Heroes, with Lil Durk in the coming weeks. The duo planned to drop it on May 28 but decided to push it back out of respect for DMX, whose posthumous album, Exodus, will be released that day. Roddy Ricch is currently hard at work on his sophomore album, which is rumored to be titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore, while Bryson Tiller will release his long-awaited album, Serenity, at some point in the coming months.

You can watch the video for “Body In Motion” above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

