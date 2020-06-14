While the album in question arrived three months ago, Lil Baby finds himself atop the Billboard charts once again with My Turn. The jump can be credited to the record’s steady appearance near the top of the charts as well as the lack of high-profile albums released during the week starting on June 5, when no new albums appeared inside the top 40 chart.

My Turn sold a total of 65,000 equivalent album units, making it the least amount of units sold for a No. 1 album in 2020 and the smallest since Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep topped the charts with 62,000 during the week of June 8, 2019. The 13 weeks separating the No. 1 appearance by My Turn is the longest since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack back in 2018.

As for the rest of the chart, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica fell down a spot to No. 2 with a total of 64,000 equivalent album units. Also a former No. 1, Gunna’s Wunna can be found at No. 3 with 39,000 units sold. Rounding out the top 5, Future’s High Off Life comes in at No. 4 and Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 5.

Looking at the rest of the top 10, DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby comes in at No. 6, Polo G’s The Goat is at No. 7, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake slides in at No. 9.

Lil Baby’s latest No. 1 comes just a few days after he released his single “The Bigger Picture,” which received an overwhelming amount of positive notices on social media.

[via Billboard]