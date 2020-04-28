Lil Baby Clarifies The $5-Million Demand He Made Of Quality Control

Lil Baby has established himself as one of hip-hop’s biggest rising stars over the past couple years, thanks to singles like “Drip Too Hard” and his new album, My Turn, his first No. 1 release. He raised some eyebrows recently when he suggested that his relationship with his record label, Quality Control, may not be on the best of terms.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Baby said that he gave Quality Control an ultimatum: “I told my label they need to give me $5 million or I’m going to hustle, f*ck it. […] Give me $5 million or I’m doing what I do.”

Now, though, both Baby and Quality Control confirmed that the rapper was just messing around when he said that.

In an Instagram Story, Baby tagged Quality Control leader Pierre “P” Thomas and dispelled the nation that he had an issue with the label, writing, “@qcmceo_p tell theese people it was a joke !!! How many 5ms we done ran up.” Thomas shared the post and responded, “Too Many Times Idiots. Y’all MF’s Love A Story. ‘My Turn’ Deluxe Come Out Friday. Go Run That Up.”

Indeed, Lil Baby’s deluxe edition of My Turn does arrive this week, and it comes with a handful of new tracks, including the recently shared “All In.”

My Turn (Deluxe) is out 5/1 via Quality Control.