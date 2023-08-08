Lil Baby recently opened a restaurant in his native Atlanta serving fish and shrimp, but one customer was less than impressed. A woman who posted a negative review of the establishment to TikTok prompted a reply from the restaurant, which said it appreciated the feedback, but cast some doubt on the video’s veracity. The video, which went viral on both TikTok and Instagram, according to TMZ, can be seen below.

In response, the restaurant’s management told TMZ, “Seafood Menu greatly appreciates all feedback, regardless of its nature, as it contributes to the continuous improvement of our customer service. We recently became aware of a video circulating on social media, which appears to depict a to-go order from our opening day. However, we are unable to verify the timing of the video in relation to the food order. It’s worth noting that our opening day saw an impressive turnout of over 2,000 patrons, with nearly 99% of reviews being positive. While we regret not having the chance to directly address this concern, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and serving our underserved community to the best of our ability.”

Lil Baby’s far from the first rapper to run into some bumps in the road to becoming a restaurateur. In 2020, another Atlanta rapper, 2 Chainz, was sued by the estate of Pablo Escobar for naming his restaurant after the infamous drug dealer, while earlier this year, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s restaurant was the site of a deadly shooting.