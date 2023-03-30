A shooting at Yo Gotti‘s Memphis restaurant, Prive, left two people dead and five injured, according to TMZ. Memphis police told TMZ that around 11:30 pm Wednesday night (March 29), a confrontation at the restaurant escalated into gunfire in the parking lot.

When police arrived, one man was found dead in the parking lot, while another died at a local hospital. Four other men and one woman suffered injuries but were driven to hospitals for treatment. Police did not give any updates on their conditions.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

Yo Gotti, who owns the restaurant, was not in Memphis at the time of the shooting. TMZ noted that the restaurant was temporarily closed in 2021 after the death of rival Memphis rapper Young Dolph over concerns that someone assuming Gotti’s involvement in Dolph’s death might retaliate. Fortunately, nothing came of those concerns.

The assailants fled the scene of the shooting and are still at large. Police have not shared any theories about the cause of the shooting.

Last year, a Yo Gotti show was targeted for a mass shooting, but police were alerted to the plan and took the suspect into custody for medical evaluation. Gotti thanked the Memphis Police Department for apprehending the would-be shooter on Twitter, writing, “I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”