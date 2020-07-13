One of the elements that helped make Lil Dicky’s semi-autobiographical FXX show Dave “one of the best new comedies on TV” was its array of superstar cameos from across the world of hip-hop. Featuring guests like Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Trippie Redd, and YG, the show is stuffed to the gills with the sort of authentic cameos that make its world seem more real. In a new interview with Music News & Rumors, Lil Dicky shared his favorite cameo — and explained why he didn’t think it would happen until it did.

“Young Thug, no question,” he admits. “I mean, I hate to pick favorites, but I can’t lie. In terms of just the happiness level that I felt when Young Thug was on set. I’m such a big Young Thug fan, and prior to that moment, I didn’t even know that he knew I existed. When I was told that Young Thug was coming, I actually didn’t even believe it. I thought it was hearsay. And then when he came, it was just… I couldn’t… I was so happy.”

He elaborates on what makes it so hard to nail down cameos from stars like Young Thug, “It’s really quite a complex maze. It’s not as easy as it might seem to get these celebrity cameos. There’s a lot of moving pieces, and, like, one guy’s available one day, and then, all of a sudden, he’s not. It’s very difficult. Sometimes, you just have to get what happens on that day, and you need someone to come.”

Considering Young Thug once opted out of his own video shoot, Dave’s nervousness was — for once — well-founded. However, Dicky and GATA, his best friend, costar, and real-life hype man, describe the moment as a confirmation that they “made it.” “Justin Bieber is the biggest star in the world, but I had met him, and I knew that he liked me as a person,” Dicky says. “Young Thug, I had never met, and I didn’t even know if he knew who I was. I remember he said, like, ‘Man, you’re on your shit now,’ and, like, I’ll never forget him saying that.” GATA agrees, “That’s like having the modern-day Lil Wayne pull up to your video shoot.”

Dave was recently renewed for a second season. Stream the first season on Hulu.

