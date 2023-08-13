Lil Durk 2023 Dreamville Music Festival
Getty Image
Music

Lil Durk’s Concert Was Allegedly Ended After A False Active Shooter Report Was Made, Causing Mass Panic For Concertgoers

Lil Durk’s Sorry For The Drought Tour hasn’t been the triumph he intended it to be. Due to health concerns, the rapper reportedly decided to scale back his massive performance schedule in July, which resulted in several canceled stops across the country. But he was sure to keep his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on the roster for a ceremonious homecoming show ahead of the release of Almost Healed Deluxe. Alas, his return to the Windy City on Saturday, August 12, ended in mayhem.

According to TMZ, Lil Durk’s concert, held at the United Center, was allegedly cut short due to a false report of an active shooter. The outlet claims that local authorities urged immediate evacuation. But as fans began to flee from the ground level of the arena, panic began to spread throughout the entire facility.

In video clips captured by concertgoers, concertgoers ran out in fear of the situation. Others, though, began to loot the merchandise stands before making their way to the nearest exit.

After the concert, Lil Durk took to Instagram to share a message about the show. Although he did not address the active shooter allegations, he let fans know he wasn’t upset with the looters. “Don’t believe the hype. We are bigger than big. Thank you, Chicago. Till next time. And who all stole the merchandise, tag me so I can repost y’all crazy ass,” wrote Durk.

Lil Durk Instagram Stories 08132023 Chicago Concert Looting
Instagram
