Lil Durk undoubtedly had one of the biggest hits of the summer. His J. Cole collaboration “All My Life” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and certainly made a cultural impact within the realm of hip-hop. After their first live performance of the song together last month at iHeart Radio Festival, the song shows to have longevity months after its release. Tonight (October 13), Durk and Cole have opted to take their song international with a fresh new remix pack.

In the remix pack are two new versions of “All My Life,” one featuring K-Pop group Stray Kids, and another with Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy.

Burna opens the new version of the song, rapping about his rise to fame, going from a Nigerian staple to an international sensation.

“Head f*cked up as a young buck / Seven years couldn’t leave my continent / Came to America, sell out stadiums and turn up / At any time,” says Burna on his verse.

Durk and Cole’s verses remain the same as the verse on the original, but thankfully, many fans lauded these bars from the jump.

You can listen to the “All My Life” remix above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.