Lil Keed‘s estate has released his posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2. On the heels of the album’s release, Keed’s team has shared the video for “Hitman.”

The song is a braggadocious anthem, which recalls his tough-natured persona.

“Yeah, I’m drippin’, I stunt on these motherf*ckers / All this jewelry, I can’t hide from your baby mother / She a real headhunter, she eat the rubber / Tote my Cuban links on me, my neck is cluttered,” he raps on the song’s first verse.

The song’s accompanying visual is one of the last Keed filmed before his untimely death last year. In the video, Keed is seen in a mansion, surrounded by beautiful women, as well as his close associates, who are on guard for him at any moment.

At the end of the film is a message to fans from Keed’s family, explaining that this is the rapper’s final music video.

Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 was executive produced by his daughter, Naychur Render, who Keed often said was his biggest inspiration.

You can check out the video for “Hitman” above.

Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 is out now via Young Stoner Life and 300 Entertainment. Find more information here.

Lil Keed is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.