Lil Keed Didn’t Have A ‘Long Way To Go’ To Reach Stardom In His First Posthumous Song

Lil Keed‘s first posthumous song has arrived. “Long Way To Go” dropped today along with a heartfelt statement from Keed’s mother, Tonnie Woods-Reed. In it, she reveals that he was working on a new album, Keed Talk to ’Em 2, at the time of his death from eosinophilia, and promises more to come.

Before his death at the age of 24, Keed was a rapper on the rise, receiving co-signs from the likes of Drake and Young Thug, who signed him to the YSL Records imprint. Keed died just a month before YSL Records was caught up in a racketeering indictment which saw key members like Thug and Gunna locked up for the better part of a year. Thug goes on trial this month after Gunna and several others pled guilty to racketeering in exchange for lesser sentences.

You can check out the “Long Way To Go” video above, and Woods-Reed’s statement below.

On May 13, 2022, I lost my son Raqhid Render—who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed,” Woods-Reid said. “While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album, Keed Talk to ’Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son, and friend—he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music. With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single, “Long Way to Go.” This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth. I hope you all appreciate it as we take the first step in cementing Keed’s legacy. Long Live Keed!

