In May, it’ll be a year since the tragic passing of Lil Keed at the age of 24 after organ failure, leading to an outpouring of grief in the hip-hop world. The YSL rapper’s first posthumous song came out last month, “Long Way To Go,” and a whole album is on the way as well, called Keed Talk To ‘Em 2.

Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 is packed with features from artists like Big Sean, Trippie Redd, Young Thug, and more. Arriving in the middle of March, it’s a highly anticipated release that will intensify his powerful legacy.

Tracklist

1. “Go See”

2. “Bags To The Sky” featuring Jetsonmade

3. “Muso Kuso” featuring NAV

4. “SRT” featuring Lil Gotit

5. “Hottest” featuring Big Sean

6. “Feelings Changed”

7. “Get Money” featuring Trippie Redd

8. “Think About It”

9. “Long Way To Go”

10. “Can’t Fall Victim” featuring KayCyy

11. “All I Wanna Know” featuring Young Thug

12. “Lost My Trust” featuring Cordae

13. “Hitman”

14. “Betty Boop” featuring Karlae

15. “Off Land” featuring Lil Jairmy

16. “Big Bag” featuring Young Thug and Dolly White

17. “Kick Back” featuring Lil Gotit and StickBaby

18. “Self Employed”

19. “Love Me Again”

20. “Thank You Lord” featuring Fridayy