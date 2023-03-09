In May, it’ll be a year since the tragic passing of Lil Keed at the age of 24 after organ failure, leading to an outpouring of grief in the hip-hop world. The YSL rapper’s first posthumous song came out last month, “Long Way To Go,” and a whole album is on the way as well, called Keed Talk To ‘Em 2.
Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 is packed with features from artists like Big Sean, Trippie Redd, Young Thug, and more. Arriving in the middle of March, it’s a highly anticipated release that will intensify his powerful legacy.
Learn more about the album below.
Tracklist
1. “Go See”
2. “Bags To The Sky” featuring Jetsonmade
3. “Muso Kuso” featuring NAV
4. “SRT” featuring Lil Gotit
5. “Hottest” featuring Big Sean
6. “Feelings Changed”
7. “Get Money” featuring Trippie Redd
8. “Think About It”
9. “Long Way To Go”
10. “Can’t Fall Victim” featuring KayCyy
11. “All I Wanna Know” featuring Young Thug
12. “Lost My Trust” featuring Cordae
13. “Hitman”
14. “Betty Boop” featuring Karlae
15. “Off Land” featuring Lil Jairmy
16. “Big Bag” featuring Young Thug and Dolly White
17. “Kick Back” featuring Lil Gotit and StickBaby
18. “Self Employed”
19. “Love Me Again”
20. “Thank You Lord” featuring Fridayy
Release Date
Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 is out 3/17 via Young Stoner Life/300 Records. Find more information here.
Artwork
The artwork is a gorgeous piece of art that depicts Lil Keed as a rose. Check it out below.
Singles
“Long Way To Go” is the lead and only single at the moment. It came with a video and a statement from his mother, Tonnie Woods-Reed. Read it below and watch the video for the song underneath.
“On May 13, 2022, I lost my son Raqhid Render—who many of you knew as the artist Lil Keed. While this journey through the different phases of grief has been indescribably hard, a way that I have found to cope is through his music. Right before his passing, Keed was hard at work at what would’ve been his highly anticipated next album, Keed Talk to ’Em 2. As much as he was a great father, son, and friend — he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music. With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single, ‘Long Way to Go.’ This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth. I hope you all appreciate it as we take the first step in cementing Keed’s legacy. Long Live Keed!”
