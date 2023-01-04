Lil Keed’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed Eight Months After His Passing

Although YSL Records artist Lil Keed passed away nearly eight months ago, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office is only now sharing its final findings into the 24-year-old rapper’s cause of death. According to XXL, the rapper died of natural causes prompted by eosinophilia, a higher than normal level of disease-fighting white blood cells. Eosinophilia can be caused by autoimmune diseases, infections (especially from parasites), and blood cancers, as well as hereditary genetic mutations.

Before his death, Keed reportedly complained of severe stomach pain, checking into an LA hospital for tests. However, several of his organs including his liver and kidneys failed shortly after he checked in, and he died a few days later. At the time of his death, Keed was two years removed from his second studio album, Trapped On Cleveland 3, which had received a favorable fan response. Keed was also a standout on YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation, which highlighted the label’s growing roster of talent.

Unfortunately, much of that roster wound up behind bars shortly after Keed’s death as the label’s founder Young Thug and several of its artists were indicted in a 56-count racketeering investigation accusing YSL of being a “hybrid street gang.” The trial against Thug is set to begin this month after several of the other artists, including Gunna, accepted plea deals in exchange for their freedom. Thug was offered no such deal, and it’s believed he was the true target of the investigation all along.

