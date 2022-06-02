As a committed online troll himself, Lil Nas X can certainly appreciate a good zinger — even if he’s the butt of the joke. Although he was shut out at the Grammys this year, he was able to turn that misfortune on its head, and while he certainly doesn’t seem to like also not receiving any BET Award nominations, he was able to take the disappointment in stride. More recently, Nas’ Facebook page was hacked, just in time for the start of Pride Month. And though the culprit left an anti-Pride message, Nas seemed more tickled by the intrusion than upset.

“F*CK PRIDE MONTH,” wrote the hacker. “I faked being gay bitch. Ty for the $.” When a fan account screenshot the message and shared it on Twitter, Nas himself replied, writing, “i’m screaming because this is something i would actually say.”

i’m screaming because this is something i would actually say https://t.co/NStQYBziTb — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 2, 2022

He isn’t exaggerating at all. In 2020, shortly after coming out in the wake of his supernova rise to fame, Nas joked that he was never gay in the first place. “i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day,” he winked. “ha got u guys.” Of course, the joke was short-lived; just thirteen minutes later, he tweeted, “ok i’m gay again.” Meanwhile, in 2021, he addressed the criticism he’s received from trolls saying he only came out for attention, tweeting, “y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life.”

Nas isn’t letting the haters get him down, but maybe his collaborator Jack Harlow had a point. By now, it’s a bit much, and if Nas’ orientation bothers folks so much, maybe they could just, like… stop paying so much attention to him and find something else to do.