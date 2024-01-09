Lil Nas X has been pushing Christian themes during the rollout for his upcoming single “J Christ,” and the whole time, he has been straight-faced in his insistence that he’s, in his words, “not making fun of sh*t.” He put his money where his mouth is once again, this time by sharing nearly two minutes of new music, snippets of a demo titled “1-800-CALL-GOD.”

WE AREN’T READY FOR THIS LIL NAS X GOSPEL ERA ONG pic.twitter.com/foULhMWy4D — Ecoton – 12/1/24 (@StarkNas) January 9, 2024

On his Instagram Story today (January 9), he posted a couple of snippets of the song: one of the track’s first minute, and then another 45-second snippet that starts after jumping ahead a few seconds from where the first snippet ended. Sure enough, the track sees Nas singing over an instrumental featuring piano, organ, and a backing choir.

The opening verse of the first part goes:

“Yuh, I’m way too grateful for it

I go the limits to keep every acre, Lord

I’ll bend over backwards to pave the way forth

I’ll go out of my way to make a way, lord

Huh, oh man, God damn

It’s just me and myself and these verses

Me and my faith verses, them generational curses

Me and my faith verses, well, whatever emerges

You can’t just get this sh*t from walkin’ inside of them churches

Oh man, I’ve seen it all even though I didn’t

I give my all the best stars, all you n****s just wishin’

I’m Star Walkin’ like the lights in my roof

Know who I was, now I finally got the proof

I said ‘I love you’ to myself, I love you too! (I love you too!)”

He shared the samples seemingly to bolster his case that he really isn’t making fun of Jesus and Christianity with his new era like some have claimed. Over the first part of the video, he wrote, “i like how the world decided i am mocking, when i literally have been working on a gospel album??” He wrote over the second part, “Like be fr?”