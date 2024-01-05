Lil Nas X begged to be called by his name on his single, “MONTERO.” Now, he is asking that the courtesy be extended to his parents. Although Lil Nas X has no problem dismissing attacks on his name (hi, Dave Chappelle), he doesn’t hold back regarding family. Yesterday (January 4), People Magazine learned that the hard way when it misidentified Lil Nas X’s mother.

After getting wind of the publisher’s inaccurate piece on the rapper’s life, he hopped on his official X (formerly Twitter) page to set the record straight. Fans are very familiar with Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, having attended many events with his famous son. Stafford has even clapped back at a few celebs over their disgusting comments. However, Lil Nas X’s mother remains a mystery.

So when People incorrectly claimed (in a now-deleted article that has been archived here) Lil Nas X’s mother’s name was Shawnita Hathaway, he slammed them. “Y’all just be creating people. cuz who the hell is Shawnita Hathaway? I did not come out that lady p*ssy,” Lil Nas X wrote.

yall just be creating people. cuz who the hell is shawnita hathaway, i did not come out that lady pussy https://t.co/FIOQ7rjrsZ — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 5, 2024

Back in 2021, when rumors circulated that Lil Nas X refused to help his mother had fallen on hard times, Stafford took to his Instagram to shut down the reports with a statement (seen here).

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lil Nas X opened up about his relationship with her mother. “I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict, so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love… The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you — but on the inside, everything [feels] the same,” said the musician.