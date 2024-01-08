Lil Nas X 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X Recreated Jesus’ Crucifixion In New Cover Art And He’s Firing Back At The Haters: ‘I’m Not Making Fun Of Sh*t’

In promotion of his new era, Lil Nas X has been leaning into Christian themes, especially today (January 8) with the announcement that his new single, “J Christ,” is coming out on January 12. The single’s cover art features a re-creation of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with Nas playing the role of Jesus. This appears to have rubbed some people the wrong way, and now Lil Nas X has something to say about it.

In a tweet shared after the announcement, the rapper dismissed the idea that he’s mocking Jesus, writing, “the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of sh*t. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

He also retweeted some tweets supporting him.

One reads, “The reason a lot of yall are not understanding J Christ and Lil Nas X’s new era in general is because you also blatantly misunderstood Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and its message. There is no mocking happening anywhere. It’s just art like so many other artists have done.” Another one says, “If y’all truly cared about religion like yall say u do, You could easily see how heavy of a Christian he & his family is. Yall wanna gatekeep people from religion so bad. Its not him making religion look bad it’s yall making it look bad by saying who can&cant be a Christian.” Somebody else wrote, “Imagine telling Lil Nas X that he’s not allowed to use the iconography of the world’s largest religion, that shaped the western culture and informed ALL of the western art, to express himself, like ALL western artists have been doing for the past couple of millenia.”

Meanwhile, on January 3, Nas tweeted, “my new song features a very beloved popstar who ive been a fan of for a long time,” but who that is has not yet been revealed.

