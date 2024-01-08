Lil Nas X is nothing if not provocative. The two-time Grammy winner is nearly three years removed from his controversial “Satan Shoes” and Satan-adjacent video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and now, he is entering his self-proclaimed “Christian-era.” Lil Nas X has been teasing new music for months — most recently, promising a “new song and visual next week” on January 3.

As promised, this morning (January 8), he confirmed “J Christ” will arrive this Friday, January 12.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) alongside the single’s cover art, which more or less finds him cosplaying Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. “J CHRIST JANUARY 12, 2024 00:00 EST BE THERE!”

Lil Nas X subsequently posted a nine-second promotional video, in which the golden cross he is nailed upon transforms into something of a haloed Transformers robot.

It seems notable that the presave link is “BeginningisNear.com.” Could that be the album title? Additionally, Lil Nas X closed the loop on speculation that Kesha might be featured on his next song. Last Friday, January 5, Lil Nas X posted the song’s release date alongside photos of Kesha holding up a cardboard sign, reading, “NEW MUSIC COMING SOON.” The post also features a photo of Lil Nas X holding a corresponding cardboard sign: “WHAT SHE SAID!”

Of course, it’s still possible that Kesha is featured — either on “J Christ” or any song on his forthcoming album — but Lil Nas X just quote-tweeted himself and made that less of a certainty. On January 3, he posted, “my new song features a very beloved popstar who ive been a fan of for a long time.” His new quote-tweet reads, “It was god.”

We are officially in the thick of the first full-fledged Lil Nas X rollout since his 2021 debut album, Montero, and I am here for it.

“J Christ” is out 1/12 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.