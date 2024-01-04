Dave Chappelle released a new stand-up comedy special, The Dreamer, on Netflix a few days ago. In it, he devotes some time to poking fun at Lil Nas X, but what did he say?
During the special, Chappelle recounted his first time meeting Lil Nas X, saying:
“I know a dreamer when I see one, and I’ve met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X.
I met this n**** at a party, I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous, but when that n**** walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining! And everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, there he is! That’s Lil Nas X!’
I didn’t know who he was. For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, ‘I tried to get you in my video.’ I didn’t know what the f*ck he was talking about. I said, ‘What? What video?’ And he was just looking at me like, ‘You know what video,’ and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, ‘Man, this n****’s having a very powerful dream.'”
Elsewhere, he went through a fictional scenario of a teacher asking young Lil Nas X what he wants to be when he grows up, saying:
“What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?’ That n**** stood up in front of the whole class: ‘I want to be the gayest n**** that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of Hell, and suck the devil’s dick at ten o’clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.’ Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.”
Check out clips of those moments below.
Dave Chappelle speaks on meeting Lil Nas X in his new Netflix special pic.twitter.com/dbZl46HjE1
— 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) December 31, 2023
Dave Chappelle making fun of Lil Nas X’s music video for “MONTERO (CMBYN)” pic.twitter.com/vyhzF3mDW5
— 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) December 31, 2023