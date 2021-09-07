Getty Image
Music

Lil Nas X Takes His Fake Pregnancy To The Next Level By Sharing A Baby Registry

TwitterContributing Writer

Lil Nas X always commits to a concept. When his viral track “Old Town Road” took off, the musician was always seen sporting a cowboy hat. Now, Lil Nas X is gearing up for the release of his debut album Montero by faking a pregnancy and is never without his massive baby bump. Further leaning into his pregnancy cosplay, Lil Nas X has officially opened a “baby registry.”

Much like everything else he does, Lil Nas X’s baby registry isn’t typical. Instead of linking to items like onesies or cribs, Lil Nas X is using the baby registry as a way for fans to donate to important charities.

Lil Nas X made the announcement on social media alongside a few photos of him chilling with is faux-pregnant stomach. “Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate,” he wrote.

The registry is set up to mimic his Montero album’s tracklist, with each song linking to a different charity. Some of the organizations include the Transinclusive Group, which aims to create a safe space for transgender and gender non-conforming people of color to be their authentic selves, and The Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization on a mission to end cash bail, one of the key drivers of mass incarceration and structural racism in the US criminal legal system.

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Tags:
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×