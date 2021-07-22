Lil Nas X is dropping his latest single, “Industry Baby,” tomorrow, and ahead of then, the rapper shared a letter he wrote to his 20-year-old self (he’s 22 now).

In the note, he seems to reference the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders, so specifically, in a super-literal sense, it appears he’s addressing himself in March and April 2020 (he turned 21 years old in the latter month), at which point his only singles were “Old Town Road,” “Panini,” and “Rodeo.” The letter reads:

“dear 20 year old montero i wrote a song for us. i know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. i know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers. i know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. and i know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust. but i need you to keep going. i need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. i need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. and i need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU. -lnx”

Check out the tweet below.