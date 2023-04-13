Lil Nas X celebrated his 24th birthday last Sunday, April 9, by posting a Playboy-inspired photo featuring him as “Batty Boy,” a Jamaican Patois slur weaponized against gay men. Even someone as confident and empowered as Lil Nas X has to repeatedly defend his sexuality against homophobic trolls. He’s keenly aware of the uphill battle his community faces.

It’s unsurprising, then, that he took a tweet about “Sun Goes Down” hitting No. 1 on the iTunes chart in Saudi Arabia as an opportunity to tweet a supportive message to his LGBTQ+ fans in the country, where queer people are criminalized (as summarized by Human Dignity Trust).

“to my gays [sic] fans from saudi arabia reading this, i hope this song is getting you through whatever you’re going through and i hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home,” Lil Nas X wrote.

to my gays fans from saudi arabia reading this, i hope this song is getting you through whatever you’re going through and i hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home. https://t.co/Cn7j2FMdM3 — pussy (@LilNasX) April 13, 2023

A song about repressing you’re sexuality out of fears of being attacked and ridiculed for it goes #1 in a country where it’s illegal to be gay…what a world we live in😅 https://t.co/dP3gBJ7cWo — Really Fxcking Tired Viking 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@HeathenVikingr) April 12, 2023

“Sun Goes Down” is housed on Montero, Lil Nas X’s debut studio album from September 2021. The track chronicles suicidal ideation (“I don’t want a life / Send me a gun, and I’ll see the sun”) and a struggle to accept himself (“These gay thoughts would always haunt me / I prayed God would take it from me”). The first verse ends with Lil Nas X appreciative of the self-love he has now and recognizing that not everybody gets there: “I’m happy that it all worked out for me / I’ma make my fans so proud of me.”

The “Sun Goes Down” video from May 2021 encouraged viewers to donate to the non-profit What’s In The Mirror and promised Gilead COMPASS Initiative would match donations up to $25,000.

