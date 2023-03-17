Lil Nas X once again offered some choice words to a social media hater. On Wednesday (March 15), someone posted a comparison attempt between a still from Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video and Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania for alleged human trafficking.

“On the left, we have ‘Lil Nas X’ twerking on Satan. On the right, we have Andrew Tate, who teaches young people to think critically, to take care of their physical health and build financial security,” the poster’s caption read. “Guess which one is deemed controversial and which is hailed as a role model.”

Nas, after catching wind of the post, both offered a drag and some serious advice to anyone reading.

“1. that is a cgi animated being not satan from the bible book,” he said.

“2. there’s no such thing as a good role model,” Nas added. “y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to.”

1. that is a cgi animated being not satan from the bible book. 2. there’s no such thing as a good role model, y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to https://t.co/l9ATUJjGPY — pussy (@LilNasX) March 15, 2023

Others in the replies backed Nas up, making it clear to emphasize that Tate’s arrest should have also been at the top of the list — if anyone is comparing role models.

This is also not the first time the two have beefed either, as last October, Tate dubbed Nas as one of the “insanities of the world” during an interview.