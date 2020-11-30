‘Tis the season and Amazon is helping ring in the holidays with its Holiday Plays concert series streaming on Amazon Music and Prime Video. The series will include performances from Kiana Lede, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and more. The latter gets some advice from Lil Nas in a hype video promoting her performance on Tuesday, December 1, but it turns out their ideas of a holiday concert are very different.

Nas, who appears in the silver Santa costume from his “Holiday” video, encourages Miley to put a little more effort into her presentation. “I was thinking, you gotta Christmas up your performance,” he suggests. “Maybe some tinsel.” Cyrus isn’t into the idea, shooting it down because “It doesn’t go with my look.” Her look, by the way, is an all-black semi-punk ensemble including a cheetah print faux fur jacket and a black leather Santa cap. She similarly shoots down Nas’s suggestions for making a Christmas tree into a headpiece (“It doesn’t work with my mullet”), riding a disco ball (“Been there, done that“), and adding empty Amazon boxes as “presents” (“that sounds really disappointing”).

However, rather than calling Miley “difficult” or a diva for rejecting his suggestions, Nas decides that she’s “an icon” before a title card plugs the performance, which is tomorrow at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. We’ll have to tune in to see if any of Nas’s ideas make it in.

Watch the promo video above.