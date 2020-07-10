Lil Nas X Claps Back At A Troll Who Called Him A One-Hit Wonder

“Old Town Road” is a very popular song. Last year, the Lil Nas X single famously when on an amazing chart run, during which it was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-obliterating 19 weeks. As of this post, the song and its various versions have well over 1.5 billion plays on Spotify. It is also currently the rapper’s only No. 1 song, which was all one Twitter troll needed to label Lil Nas X a one-hit wonder.

Yesterday, a fan tweeted at Lil Nas X, “you’re a one hit wonder. Lmfao you’re ep is garbage and you aren’t classified as a rapper or hip hop artist whatsoever.” Lil Nas X fired back this morning with a tweet listing his achievements that dispel any notion that he only has one hit, saying, “i guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, & a diamond single before even dropping a debut album.”

i guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, & a diamond single before even dropping a debut album. 😔 https://t.co/u2aeEgMzNz — nope (@LilNasX) July 10, 2020

Indeed, Lil Nas X has a point. It could be said that “Old Town Road” overshadows the success of everything else the rapper has done, certainly, but he has had success beyond the mega-hit. His follow-up single, “Panini,” also did well on the charts, reaching No. 5 on the Hot 100, and it has been certified 4-times Platinum. His next single, “Rodeo,” sniffed the top 20 with its peak at No. 22. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X’s 7 EP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned itself a Platinum certification.

In conclusion, “Old Town Road” is Lil Nas X’s calling card, but he done well beyond it, too.